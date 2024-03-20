Telangana: Vendor Caught Mixing Semen in Falooda Ice-Cream after Masturbating (Watch Video)

In a shocking incident Telangana police has arrested a roadside ice cream vendor after a a video surfaced on social media where he was reportedly seen ‘masturbating’ and mixing his semen in ice cream products.The man identified as Kaluram Kurbia, who originally hails from Rajasthan, was selling ice cream in Nekkonda when he was recorded engaging in a questionable act.

Following an investigation into the video reportedly filmed at the Ambedkar Centre, Kurbia was arrested and taken into police custody. After the video provoked outrage, a food inspector gathered samples, leading to a case being filed against Kurbia under section 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for engaging in obscene acts in a public setting. Multiple individuals linked to the production and distribution of these contaminated ice creams have been held and are currently being questioned by authorities.

Inspectors also examined fruit salads stored at the ice cream company and disposed of them due to concerns about contamination. Police have issued warnings to vendors selling Faluda ice cream from carts along roadsides and to owners of roadside food shops. They emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness in every aspect of food preparation, stressing that stringent action will be taken against those who fail to comply.