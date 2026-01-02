‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan’: Lifelong Friends’ Farewell to 91-Year-Old Companion Melts Hearts Online (Watch Video)

A heart-touching video showing an extraordinary moment between lifelong friends has taken social media by storm, offering a powerful reminder that genuine friendship goes beyond age, time, and even death. The viral clip features a group of elderly men standing beside their 91-year-old companion during his final moments. Instead of silence or sorrow, they choose to honour him through music, singing the timeless Bollywood song ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan’ from the film Yaarana. The emotional scene has resonated with viewers worldwide, symbolising bonds that remain unbroken even at life’s most fragile moments.

The visuals are both painful and beautiful, capturing a rare display of love and loyalty. The elderly man lies calmly as his friends gather close to his bedside, their voices filled with emotion. As they sing the heartfelt lines praising a friend unlike any other, decades of shared memories seem to echo through the room. Their expressions reflect a connection built over nearly a century, shaped by youth, responsibilities, hardships, and growing old together. The moment powerfully illustrates that true companionship is not defined by words, but by presence, even when goodbye is inevitable.

The song choice makes the moment even more meaningful. Originally sung by Kishore Kumar, the track has long been considered an anthem celebrating unmatched friendship in Indian culture. Hearing it performed by men who have shared nine decades of life adds profound emotional depth to its lyrics. Since being shared online, the video has amassed millions of views and countless reactions. Netizens have flooded the comments with emotional messages, describing the moment as the purest expression of love and an example of friendship everyone aspires to experience.