Toddler Locked in Plane Restroom by Chinese Women to Stop Crying, Netizens React

A dispute between two women in China has ignited a debate on social media after they were charged with child abuse for locking a crying child in an airplane toilet. The incident occurred when a 3-year-old, traveling with her grandmother, began to cry during the flight. The women intervened, believing they were helping other passengers, and separated the girl from her grandmother.

The situation escalated when a woman named Gou Tingting posted a video on social media showing her leading the girl to the toilet. In the post, she stated, "If you make any noise again, we will leave you here alone," framing her actions as an effort to spare fellow passengers from disturbance. However, the video sparked outrage, especially as a second woman told the child she could leave only if she stopped crying.

While the airline claimed the grandmother had consented to the action, this did little to quell public anger. Critics on social media condemned the women's behavior, arguing that children cannot control their emotions and that their response was inappropriate. Gou defended her actions on the Chinese platform Doyin, stating she preferred to intervene rather than stand by. She alleged that the crying had disturbed other passengers, leading some to cover their ears and move to the back of the plane.

The incident went viral across Chinese social media over the weekend after one of the women,…

Despite her defenses, the backlash continued, prompting Gou to make her social media account private. Users emphasized the need for public spaces to better accommodate young children, while some supported the women’s perspective on discipline. The child's mother, Wang Xin, commented that the incident reflects a growing impatience for children's cries, noting, "Nowadays, people have low tolerance for children's cries." She added that to avoid such situations, she chose to drive instead of using public transport when her child was younger.