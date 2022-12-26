Top Viral videos: 'I Am An Employee, Not Your Servant'

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 26, 2022 04:12 PM 2022-12-26T16:12:38+5:30 2022-12-26T16:18:14+5:30

Journalist Tarun Shukla posted a video on Twitter in which a female crewmate is seen handing it back to ...

Journalist Tarun Shukla posted a video on Twitter in which a female crewmate is seen handing it back to a disrespectful male passenger who did not hold back his insults when the IndiGo flight's facilities, in his opinion, were not up to par.
The crewmember can be seen in the video attempting to persuade the irate passenger that he can only eat the meal listed on his travel ticket. However, the passenger in the video appears to be hesitant to follow the staff member's directions.


The female employee starts to lose her calm and begins mimicking the passenger's tone. At this point, the anonymous passenger feels aggrieved and begins ranting at the top of his lungs, even going so far as to label the crewmate a "servant." This is when he crosses the line, and the crew responds by declaring, "I am an employee, not your servant."

