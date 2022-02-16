Twitter gets loaded with memes after Zomato shares crashed to all-time low

As the Zomato shares fell over 6%, which is the all-time lowest on Tuesday. The shares were Rs 75 which is even less than the IPO issue price of Rs 76. According to reports in the last five years, the stock was down 18% and declined over 41% just in a month. Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said “Weakness in Zomato shares may further continue and it may go around Rs 65 to Rs 70 levels."

Meanwhile, Zomact recovered and go over its IPO price closed at Rs 82.75, and also registered an intraday high of Rs 84.65.

But this news was enough for netizens to trend over Twitter and here's are the funny tweets by the people on social media.



Zomato offering me Rs 80 off on an order. Should I buy its share or an extra plate of Samosas🥠🤤#Zomato#stockmarketspic.twitter.com/Bu3zh93KB1 — ticker By Finology (@finologyticker) February 15, 2022

#sharemarket

Shares of #Zomato fell nearly 8.5%, the steepest intraday decline in over two weeks.



Meanwhile Investors who have already made big loss in Zomato be like pic.twitter.com/b0OEtuZ3Ax — Devyani Kohli (@DevyaniKohli1) February 11, 2022