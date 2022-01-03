Twitter reacts after PM Modi hits the gym in Meerut, while laying the foundation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid a foundation stone for the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in UP's Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The reason for this foundation was to focus on sporting culture and establishing world-class sporting infrastructure in the country, and Meerut will be the best place to fulfill the vision, the government said.

At the same event, Prime Minister also hit the gym and tried the gyming equipment and also send the message 'fit India' across the nation, and this video of him went so viral on social media, that many commented on his exercise skills, while others made it memes fest.

My god man, Modi is such a mean jealous attention seeker. Just because Rahul Gandhi has a six pack and is the real macho guy, Modi had to do the gym jokerpanti. Heights of emasculated insecurity. — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) January 2, 2022

While laying the foundation stone PM Modi said, "Our government set up the first national sports university in Manipur and now the first sports university in Uttar Pradesh will come up in Meerut. The university is named after hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand and the name itself gives us a direction -- to remain focused, to keep 'dhyan'."