UK Shocker: 57-Year Old Man Dies in Tragic Accident While Separating Frozen Burgers

A man in Llandrindod Wells, Powys, Wales, died in a tragic accident while preparing a meal, an inquest has revealed. Barry Griffiths, 57, suffered a fatal stab wound to the stomach when he attempted to separate two frozen burgers with a knife in July of last year. Griffiths was found fully clothed on his bed in his supported living accommodation, several days after his death. Concerns for his welfare had been raised after he had not been seen for over a week. A trail of blood discovered in the hallway, bathroom, and bedroom initially puzzled detectives, but a post-mortem examination clarified the circumstances of his death.

Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Rees explained that the investigation suggested Griffiths, who had limited use of one arm due to a previous stroke, accidentally inflicted the wound while trying to access food from his freezer. The kitchen was found with two uncooked burgers, a knife, and a tea towel on the work surface, while the bottom drawer of the freezer was left open.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Vaughan confirmed to the coroner's court that there were no indications of foul play, asserting that the death was "more of an unexplained accident" rather than suicide. Griffiths was described as a "very private man," and his personal belongings, including a mobile phone and wallet, were found nearby.

