Ukraine-Russia Conflict: 80 years old Ukrainaine wants to join Army for his grandkids safety

A picture on Intenet is going so viral in which an 80 years old Ukrainaine asked the government to let him join the army amid the Ukraine-Russia war. The picture shows the man carrying a small case with two T-shirts, a pair of extra pants, a toothbrush, and a few sandwiches for his lunch.

The picture grabs all the attention on social media, and people are expressing their sympathy towards him. When he was asked why he want to join the army he said, he is doing this for his grandkids.

Russia has launched a war against Ukraine for three days now. On Saturday morning, heavy street fighting against Russian troops has been seen in Kyiv and officials urged the citizens to take immediate shelter. Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the US government’s request to evacuate the capital city Kyiv because it comes under a Russian attack.

According to a senior US intelligence official, when the US government asked to evacuate the capital city, the Ukraine President turned down the offer and said "I want weapons to fight."



“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” Mr. Zelensky said according to reports. The Ukraine President on Saturday released a video clip in which he said he will not leave the country.

“Good morning everybody. Do not believe fake news. I am here,” Mr Zelensky said. “We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our country. Our weapons are our strength. This is our land. Our country. Our children. We will protect all of them.”