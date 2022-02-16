UP Assembly Elections 2022: Filmmaker Anurag Kayshap trolls Yogi Adityanath for his recent Photoshop

In the view of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections UP current CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday posted one photoshopped image on Twitter with the caption “District Etawah is going to create history… The ‘leaders of terrorists’ and protectors of criminals’ will be battered here. Etawah has decided, Lotus flower is to blossom at every booth… Thanks, Etawah!”

After which this photoshopped caught the eyes of many and Yogi got brutally trolled for it, the filmmaker Anurag Kayshap also took his Instagram and shared the leader's picture on his story, with the caption "Photoshop toh dhang se karna nahin aata baki to kya hi kehna"

The picture is going so viral and getting trolled see some of the memes here,

Lucknow ko Alvida kahte yogi



haters call it's photoshop pic.twitter.com/yRBeu4YTr7 — Mr.Amitabh Parody ™ (@Sirbachpan) February 16, 2022

Situation of Yogi after Posting Photoshop Image. pic.twitter.com/XYYBOAk9Av — Nautankibaaj ® (@PAPA__Tweets) February 15, 2022

Photoshop ka kaam mere pe chhod dena tha yogi maharaj. pic.twitter.com/WLaOcyrUt3 — Teddy (@dimwittedjoker) February 15, 2022

#Yogi Photoshop politics.



People waving hands one side and @myogiadityanath waving his hands in another direction.



Atleast sometimes use your brain sirji..😄😄 https://t.co/LZBjVuXGXy — Satya Prasad Peddapelli (@SatyaPeddapelli) February 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.