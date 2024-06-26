Uttar Pradesh: 30-Year Old Banker Dies While At Work In Office (Watch Video)

A shocking video has surfaced showing a 30-year-old bank employee experiencing a heart attack at his office, highlighting the growing concern over rising heart diseases among young Indians. The incident involved Rajesh Kumar Shinde, the agri general manager at an HDFC branch in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh.

On June 19, CCTV footage captured Mr. Shinde working on his laptop when he suddenly collapsed in his chair. His nearby colleagues quickly alerted others and moved him to an open area. They attempted to revive him by sprinkling water on his face and administering CPR. Despite their efforts, his condition worsened, and he was rushed to a hospital, but unfortunately, it was too late.

Heart diseases have become the leading cause of death and disability worldwide, with sudden cardiac arrest being particularly alarming. This condition can occur unexpectedly within an hour of symptom onset, affecting both healthy individuals and those with stable heart conditions. The risk of sudden cardiac death is a serious concern for everyone, regardless of their overall health.

