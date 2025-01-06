Uttar Pradesh: Monkey Disrupts Gyanvapi Case Hearing in Varanasi Courtroom; Video Goes Viral

A monkey caused a disruption during the Gyanvapi case hearing in Varanasi on Saturday, January 5. While proceedings were underway in the District Judge's court, the monkey unexpectedly entered the CJM court, where it perched on the table, drawing the attention of everyone present. The unusual incident, which was captured on video, quickly went viral on social media.

Watch:

वाराणसी : ज्ञानवापी केस की सुनवाई शुरू होने से ठीक पहले CJM कोर्ट में एक बंदर घुस आया, वो काफी देर तक टेबल पर बैठा रहा !! pic.twitter.com/sFtjSaOCad — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 5, 2025

The monkey roamed around the table and the court premises, adding an unexpected twist to the tense legal proceedings. Interestingly, it left the court on its own once the hearing concluded.