Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Family Cries Out For Help as Man Smashes Car Windows in Badaun After Overtaking Dispute ( Watch VIDEO)

A video from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, shows a man smashing the windows and windscreen of a car with a rod. The incident, which surfaced on social media on Friday, captures terrified children inside the vehicle screaming in fear, but the attacker continues his assault until the driver reverses and escapes.

According to report this incident took place on 19th august on the ev of Raksha Bandhan when the family was returning to Badaun from Bisauli.

Warning: Disturbing video, violence



"There are kids inside, they are crying."



In UP's Badaun, car occupants, including women and children were attacked and terrorised by goons following a minor road rage incident. In the video footage of the incident that took place on August… pic.twitter.com/6GZjjnFocP — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 23, 2024

An altercation escalated into violence between two car-traveling groups over a dispute regarding overtaking on August 19. One group pursued the family's vehicle and assaulted them after calling for reinforcements. The incident was captured on video, which went viral, prompting an investigation by the Budaun police, who have registered a case and are taking appropriate action.