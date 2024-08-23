Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Family Cries Out For Help as Man Smashes Car Windows in Badaun After Overtaking Dispute ( Watch VIDEO)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2024 07:39 PM2024-08-23T19:39:35+5:302024-08-23T19:41:04+5:30

A video from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, shows a man smashing the windows and windscreen of a car with a ...

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Family Cries Out For Help as Man Smashes Car Windows in Badaun After Overtaking Dispute ( Watch VIDEO) | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Family Cries Out For Help as Man Smashes Car Windows in Badaun After Overtaking Dispute ( Watch VIDEO)

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Family Cries Out For Help as Man Smashes Car Windows in Badaun After Overtaking Dispute ( Watch VIDEO)

A video from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, shows a man smashing the windows and windscreen of a car with a rod. The incident, which surfaced on social media on Friday, captures terrified children inside the vehicle screaming in fear, but the attacker continues his assault until the driver reverses and escapes.

According to report this incident took place on 19th august on the ev of Raksha Bandhan when the family was returning to Badaun from Bisauli.

An altercation escalated into violence between two car-traveling groups over a dispute regarding overtaking on August 19. One group pursued the family's vehicle and assaulted them after calling for reinforcements. The incident was captured on video, which went viral, prompting an investigation by the Budaun police, who have registered a case and are taking appropriate action.

Open in app
Tags :Uttar PradeshViral videoBadaunNational news