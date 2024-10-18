Uttarakhand Shocker: Rats Found in Food at IIT Roorkee’s Radha-Krishna Bhawan Mess (Watch Video)

A shocking incident unfolded at Uttarakhand IIT Roorkee’s Radha-Krishna Bhawan mess, where students discovered rats in the food being cooked, leading to widespread outrage. The incident occurred on Thursday while lunch was being prepared. Students arriving for their meal were horrified to find two rats jumping inside a cooker filled with vegetables. They immediately began filming and called over their friends to witness the scene. Further inspections revealed another rat in a rice cooker, along with additional rats in other food items stored in the kitchen.

Understandably upset, the students claimed they had been served contaminated food and expressed their frustration over the apparent lack of hygiene at the mess, especially given the prestigious reputation of the institute.

(1/6) Serious hygiene concerns in the mess at Radhakrishnan Bhawan, IIT Roorkee. For months, we students have raised complaints about cleanliness, but our concerns are routinely ignored by the administration. pic.twitter.com/2tfhN3ykzN — Captain (@Captain16__) October 17, 2024

Tensions escalated quickly as students who had just started eating abandoned their meals, leading to a growing crowd. Many voiced their concerns about the health risks posed by such negligence. Despite the mess staff’s efforts to calm the situation, heated arguments erupted, prolonging the outcry.

With over 400 students eating there, anxiety levels were high, particularly among those who had already consumed food. Some reported feeling nauseous and turned to their phones to share their distress. The videos and images from the mess have since gone viral, prompting widespread criticism and raising questions about why a well-known institution would endanger its students' health.