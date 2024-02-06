Uttarakhand UCC Bill Demands Registration of Live-In Relationships, Netizens React

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttarakhand government has proposed a new legislation known as the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aimed at addressing various aspects of marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships within the state. Under this proposed Bill, individuals engaged in live-in relationships in Uttarakhand will be required to register themselves with district officials. Failure to adhere to this requirement may result in imprisonment under the state's Uniform Civil Code once it becomes law.

The announcement of this legislation has sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. One user expressed concerns regarding maintenance payments in the event of a breakup.” Before Men use to pay Maintenance after Divorce But now they have to Pay it to Girlfriend also if they do Break-Up, no Marriage reqd According to UCC brought by Uttarakhand Gov, u hv to register Live-in relationship, read Maintenance part below,” he wrote.

Another user criticized the provision in the UCC bill requiring the registration of live-in relationships within a specified timeframe, questioning the state's interference in personal matters and expressing scepticism about the practicality of such a requirement.

“Uttarakhand’s UCC bill has provision of registering ‘Live-in Relationship’ within a month or face 6 months’ prison. Do they even know how relationships work? Frequent Breakups and Patch-ups? How is this state’s business who we date? Everyday is a circus when you elect clowns,” he wrote.

Furthermore, there have been humorous responses to the proposed legislation, with some users joking about the potential job opportunities for senior citizens to monitor individuals engaged in live-in relationships and uphold the sanctity of the UCC laws.

“JOB ALERT Indian Government to offer lucrative job opportunities for 75+ aged Indian citizens who can help protect the sanctity of the UCC laws and the Indian Sanskriti by snooping on people who are illegally indulged in live-in relationships, netizen react.

For those contemplating a live-in relationship in Uttarakhand, understanding the eligibility criteria is crucial. The law specifies a heterosexual requirement, recognizing live-in relationships only between a man and a woman. Unfortunately, there's no provision for same-sex couples in this legislation. Additionally, both partners must be at least 21 years old to independently register their relationship. If either or both partners are below this age, parents or guardians will be informed about their child's decision to enter a live-in relationship.

The process of registering a live-in relationship involves several steps, including the submission of a statement declaring the relationship to the local Registrar, followed by an inquiry conducted by the Registrar to verify the authenticity of the relationship. The outcome of the inquiry will determine whether the registration is approved or denied, with reasons for refusal provided in writing if applicable.

Failure to register a live-in relationship may lead to consequences such as the issuance of a notice by authorities acting as a formal warning, followed by penalties including fines or imprisonment if the couple fails to register within the specified timeframe. The severity of penalties increases for prolonged non-registration or providing false information.

Terminating a live-in relationship requires giving notice to the other party and the Registrar to formalize and recognize the termination. Maintenance payments are ensured for women deserted by their partners to provide financial support post-relationship, and children born from live-in relationships are considered legitimate, granting them legal recognition and rights.