VIDEO: 6 dead after boat struck by ship sinks in Bangladesh, 100 people missing

A video of an accident in Bangladesh has gone viral on social media. A small boat has capsized after it was hit by a large ship. The whole accident was captured on camera. Six people died in the accident. More than 100 people are missing. So the death toll is feared to rise. The cargo ship MV Ruposhi-9 hit MV Afsaruddin in the Shitalakshya river near the capital Dhaka. A video of the incident has surfaced. The video shows a large ship dragging a small boat up to a few meters. The boat then capsizes and sinks. Some jumped into the water to save lives before the boat sank.

In a short time, the cargo ship stops. But by then the boat has completely sunk. The video was filmed by one of the person who was aboard another ship. Many in the boat were screaming as the cargo ship hit the boat. The video of the incident has gone viral on ocil media. The video of the accident has been viewed by over 25,000 people on Reddit.