Video: Massive Waves Smash Into US Military Base in Pacific

A video circulating on social media shows massive waves crashing into a US military facility in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, causing extensive damage that will require months to repair. The video, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), captures the terrifying surge of water inundating a dining facility on Roi-Namur island, the second-largest island of Kwajalein Atoll, home to a US military ballistic missile defense test site in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, as reported by CNN.

Watch Viral Video Here

WATCH: Giant waves flood key US military base on Marshall Islands https://t.co/0B8HLJkZRcpic.twitter.com/AYd84lfwgE — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 25, 2024

The rushing water broke down doors and windows, pushing furniture around the facility and reaching near ceiling height in the footage. In a Facebook video, Colonel Drew Morgan, commander of US Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll (USAG-KT), mentioned that there were only minor injuries resulting from the "unpredicted, gigantic waves" that swept over the north point of the tiny island.

The Army statement, accompanied by an aerial photo taken on January 21, revealed extensive flooding on Roi-Namur, with multiple areas on the island submerged. CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford suggested that the video seemed to depict a "rogue wave," which the National Weather Service defines as "unusually large waves appearing in a set of smaller waves."