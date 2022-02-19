Video of horrific truck accident goes viral

Currently, a video is going viral on the internet. Over the last few days, many people have been discussing this video on social media. IFS officer Sushant Nanda also shared the video. The condition of the truck in the road accident is quite shocking. A truck passing by on a dirt road met with a terrible accident. The truck was divided into two parts. You won't believe your eyes when you see the video. Trucks, containers are always overloaded. As a result, many accidents have taken place. The driver may have died as a result of overturning. This video is also of an overloaded truck. It overturns due to being overweight and the truck breaks into two pieces. The driver could have also died in the accident but surprisingly he comes out alive walking.

As you can see in this video, an overloaded truck is moving on a dirt road. The road looks very muddy due to rain. The truck has a lot of luggage. When the truck passes the turn, it loses control and overturns. The video has been shared by many and is attracting various comments.