VIDEO! Swimmer killed by shark in horrifying attack in front of beachgoers

The shark is the largest predator found in the ocean. There have been a number of fatalities at sea, most of them involving sharks. The shark becomes aggressive when it smells of blood.

A man was killed in a similar shark attack in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday. A shocking incident has taken place in Sydney Bay, Australia.

While swimming in the sea, a huge shark attacked a person. The man was unable to do anything about the sudden attack. This time the shark grabbed the man by the jaw and cut his body in two with its sharp teeth.

Eyewitnesses said the shark was about 15-17 feet long. After cutting the body in two with her sharp jaw, shark ate the person's whole body.

A fisherman in the sea saw this horrible sight with his own eyes. But he could not save the man. This is the first such incident since 1963.