VIDEO! Women parasailing in Alibaug fall into sea after rope snaps mid-air

A few days ago, a terrible thing happened in Diu. A couple's parasailing ride turned into a nightmare after the parachute rope snapped mid-air. The couple fell into the water but were rescued by the lifeguards deployed at the beach.

A similar incident took place in Alibag when a parasailing parachute rope snapped mid-air with two women. The video of the incident is currently going viral on social media. The shocking incident took place at Versoli in Alibag taluka.

This viral clip shows two women preparing for a parasailing ride. When the ride starts, everything looks fine until the rope attached to the parachute snaps out of the boat. Later, the two women fall into the sea and this creates an atmosphere of fear among the onlookers.

The two women are residents of Saki Naka in Mumbai and had come to Alibag for a family trip. The women were wearing lifejackets and were rescued by the lifeguards deployed at the beach. The video has been viewed by over 1.4 million people so far and is being widely shared.