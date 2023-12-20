Vin Diesel Quotes Bhagavad Gita in his Movie Goes Viral, Watch Now

A video of Hollywood actor Vin Diesel quoting epic verses from the Bhagavad Gita, a Hindu scripture from the Mahabharata, in his film "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" is currently going viral on social media. The video showcases the Fast and Furious actor delivering profound lines from the ancient text, gaining attention and appreciation from viewers. In this viral clip Vin Diesel is seen suggesting Joe Alwyn, who portrays 19 years old private Billy Lyn that “Always perform with detachment, any action you must do. And surrender all actions to me,” This line echoes the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, a sacred text from the epic Mahabharata.

This movie is directed by Academy award winning filmmaker Ang Lee who is known for his diverse range of film. It is based on the acclaimed novel by Ben Fountain. The story takes viewers deep into the complicated life of Billy Lynn, a soldier in Bravo Squad, who becomes a hero without intending to after a difficult battle in Iraq. The movie delves into the difference between the harsh, true experiences of war and the idealized ideas of heroism in American culture.Including Vin Diesel this movie features talanted star cast namely Kristen Stewart, Chris Tucker, Garrett Hedlund, Vin Diesel, and Steve Martin.

Hollywood Actor Vin Diesel quotes from the Bhagavad Gita in his new film - Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, clip goes viral pic.twitter.com/czomVrBNT0 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) December 18, 2023

Vin Diesel, an acclaimed American actor and film producer, has made his mark as one of the most successful actors globally. He's notably recognized for portraying the character Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise.