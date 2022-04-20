VIRAL! Fan recreates dialogue of 'KGF Chapter 2' on his wedding card

KGF: Chapter 2' has undoubtedly revived the theatrical business in India post the third wave of COVID-19.'KGF 2', which had released on April 14, has earned Rs 134.50 crore on its opening day, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

People who have seen the film are very fond of one of its dialogues. "Violence, violence, violence... I don't like it. I avoid it! But... Violence loves me, I can't avoid it!" People are making a lot of reels on this iconic dialogue of 'Rocky Bhai' from Yash-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2', but a fan got so inspired by this dialogue that he got it printed on his wedding card which became quite viral on social media.

For the people, KGF has become not just a name but a brand. 'KGF Chapter 2' released worldwide on 14 April and people went gaga. 'Rocky Bhai' is not only spreading its fire at the box office but is also making a special place in the hearts of its fans.

On May 13, Chandrashekhar, a resident of Belagavi, Karnataka, is going to marry his fiance Shweta. However, even before marriage, he has come in the headlines for his unique wedding card. He printed on his wedding card- "Marriage, marriage, marriage, I don't like it I avoid but my relatives like marriage I cant avoid."