Viral! Pakistan PM Imran Khan's poor Urdu can make you laugh to the core, see video

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday posted a video of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. In the video shared by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, it is seen that the Pakistani PM is facing several problems while speaking his religious language Urdu. Taking dig over it Zardari wrote, "PM teaching me Urdu."

PM teaching me Urdu 😊 pic.twitter.com/zJX8TiETDj — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 14, 2022

The 2.18 minutes long video is posted less than a hour ago is going so viral on social media, and so far has received 35,000 views. In the clip, Imran Khan is seen saying “Khuda ka vasta hai, yeh apne bete ko Khuda ke vaaste Urdu toh sikha do (For God’s sake, at least teach your son to speak in Urdu).” Then he fumbled on many Urdu words. People are badly trolling Imran Khan for this.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto. While Imran Khan is the current PM of Pakistan and he is also a former cricketer and captain of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning team. Since 2018 Imran Khan is serving Pakistan as the Prime Minister.