Viral video! 60-year-old daily wage labourer turns model

It is not possible to predict when, where, and how one's destiny will change. There have been a number of incidents where many people have become stars overnight. Such an amazing thing has happened with a daily wage worker. The hired worker became a model in his 60s and is currently making headlines on Instagram. There is a lot of talk about the look of the laborer right now, and there is a huge demand for this laborer on social media. Everyone is shocked to see his transformation.

The 60-year-old laborer is identified as Mammika, a resident of Kozhikode, Kerala. However, his recent superduper makeover is currently the talk of social media. His photoshoot has been a hit overnight. This 'transformation video' was shared by the photographer on Instagram. So now Mammika has become a star in his village.

After a beard trim, haircut, and many other salon treatments, Mammika gets ready for his photoshoot. The video ends with a person in a completely new look and posing like a professional model. Mammikka is very happy with this fame. Photographer Sharik Vyilil first saw Mummykka and posted a photo of him on Facebook as he resembled actor Vinayakan.

After becoming popular on social media, he has said that he wants to try modeling in addition to his part-time job. He has also made an entry on Instagram and is now posting photos from the shoot on Instagram.