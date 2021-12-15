Viral Video! Bride and groom firing in air at wedding in UP

A shocking incident has come to light in which a couple from Ghaziabad opened fire in the air at their wedding. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. The incident took place in Ghaziabad's Ghantaghar Police Thane area and the bride and groom opened fire on the stage. Police are investigating the 10-second video.

Earlier, a video of a similar shooting at a wedding in Indapuram Thane area had surfaced. Subsequently, the police have issued notices to the owners of the wedding venue. Such firing in the air is banned and can lead to horrific accidents where people can even lose their lives. However, at the Ghantaghar area, the bride and groom can be seen firing arms in the air.

The incident in Ghaziabad is being discussed on social media in the Ghantaghar area. So, the impact of crime in Uttar Pradesh is also being discussed. Therefore, legal action is being taken by the police. But the act now may land the couple in trouble with the law.