Viral Video: Cats Get Their Own City, Internet Can’t Believe It’s Real

You may have stepped into McDonald’s before, but have you ever heard of Meow Donald’s? Probably not, because this unique place exists only for cats in their very own miniature town. A Chinese YouTuber named Xing Zhilei has taken his love for pets to another level by creating a fully functioning town exclusively for his cats. The project, which has already caught global attention, offers facilities similar to what humans enjoy, making it one of the most unusual and creative pet-friendly experiments on the internet.

This specially crafted town isn’t just a few structures—it mirrors a complete urban lifestyle. From a supermarket to a gym and even cyber trucks, the space has it all. Recently, Xing Zhilei’s detailed miniature subway station, featuring fully operational metro trains, escalators, tunnels, and even platform doors, went viral online. While the video amazed millions, some skeptics dismissed it as AI-generated content. To silence the doubters, Zhilei recently shared a live video documenting the construction of a new fast-food outlet inside the feline city.

What many assumed to be the result of artificial intelligence is, in fact, entirely handcrafted. Every detail—from the subway system to the tiniest glowing LED sign—was carefully built by hand. Safety barriers, moving carriages, escalators, and authentic platform entrances make the setup appear so realistic that it has been compared to actual human infrastructure. The craftsmanship is so meticulous that audiences are left stunned, struggling to believe it is merely a pet project. Zhilei’s town demonstrates how creativity and dedication can transform imagination into reality.

The reactions on social media have been equally fascinating. One user on X commented, “This system looks better than the New York subway." However, not everyone is convinced, as some continue to argue that the project might be artificial. A skeptical remark on X reads, “Can’t we safely assume this is AI? He starts out, ‘It’s taken me three months to complete my new cat town.’ That project would take several people several years to build. And a huge amount of money."

Amidst the debate, there were also lighthearted responses from amused viewers who loved the concept. Another comment on X read, “I’m totally doing this for my cats, but I’m going to make it big enough for my dogs to chase them through town!" Such remarks show how Zhilei’s creation is not only winning hearts but also inspiring pet owners worldwide to imagine playful, miniature towns for their furry companions. Whether real or AI, the buzz around Meow Donald’s isn’t dying down anytime soon.