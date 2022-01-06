Viral Video: Celebrity Hair Stylist Javed Habib spits on women's hair while giving haircut, video goes viral

Renowned hairstylist Javed Habib spat on a woman's head at a seminar in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Javed had done this at a seminar held in Muzaffarnagar on January 3, but his video is now going viral on social media. He did this on stage in front of everyone in a crowded hall. While giving people tips on how to set their hair, he first grabbed the head of a woman from Badaut in Baghpat and shook it violently, then pushed her in a shocking manner and then he spat on her head and cut her hair.

In a video, she said, "My name is Pooja Gupta, I run a parlor named Vanshika beauty parlor and am a resident of Baraut. I attended Javed Habib sir's seminar yesterday. He had invited me for a haircut on stage and he misbehaved a lot. He was showing if you do not have water you can use your spit as well. I did not get my haircut done. I would get my haircut from any local shop but never from Javed Habib.

This is Javed Habeeb... Spitting instead of using water... absolutely horrible 🤮🤬 pic.twitter.com/8s7xaE8qfO — Kungfu Pande 🇮🇳2.0 (@pb3060) January 5, 2022

During the workshop, Javed Habib spat on the woman's hair and said, "‘Agar paani ki kami hai na.. iss thook mein jaan hai.” He insulted the woman and said that her hair was bad because she did not shampoo. Meanwhile, people present there are heard laughing and clapping.