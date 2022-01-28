Viral Video! Home guard risks his own life to save dog stuck in overflowing stream

Every day something goes viral on social media, which touches your heart. One such video is currently going viral on social media. In this video, a dog is seen drowning in the waves, a homeguard risks his life to save him. Homeguard's gesture is appreciated by social media users. The video, which is going viral on social media, has been uploaded by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on his official Twitter handle. He has told the whole story in the caption while uploading this video. From where this video has gone viral on the internet. Now people are calling Homeguard a true example of humanity.

As you can see in the video, the homeguard is safely pulling the dog out of the water with the help of JCB. This video is old, but once again it is going viral. The homeguard seen in the video is said to be from Telangana.