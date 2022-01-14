Viral Video! Indian soldiers playing volleyball in knee-deep snow, video goes viral

Whether it is guarding the country's borders in temperatures below zero degrees Celsius, rescuing tourists stranded in icy areas or helping civilians, Indian Army personnel are always there for the citizens. Recently, a video of Indian soldiers guarding the border in knee-deep snow in the icy region of Jammu and Kashmir went viral. Another similar video has surfaced.

Recently, a video of Indian soldiers playing volleyball in a snow-covered area has gone viral on social media. The video shows a group of Indian jawans playing volleyball while being buried in knee-deep snow. The Army jawans can also be seen covered in winter clothes from head to toe. The video has been shared on Twitter by IAS Awanish Sharan on his official handle. The clip was captioned, “The best ‘Winter Games’. Our Jawans’.”