Viral Video! Jawed Habib apologizes after spitting on woman's head

A viral video of Jawed Habib sparked controversy on Thursday in which the popular hairstylist was seen using his spit to style a woman's hair during a workshop. The video, which is doing the rounds on various social media platforms, is reportedly from a training seminar in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. It is not clear when the video was filmed. Meanwhile, netizens were left disgusted by the incident and stood in support of the woman.

Now, after irking many, Jawed Habib released a fresh video on Instagram explaining why he did it and apologized for his actions. In his apology video, Jawed Habib said that such things are often done with a “humourous” intent during workshops. However, he was sincerely sorry if someone was hurt because of this.

“Some words spoken by me during my seminar have hurt a few people. I just want to say one thing these are professional workshops, as in, they are attended by people from within our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. What can I say? If you are truly hurt, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Please forgive me, I am sorry," Jawed Habib can be heard saying in the video.