Viral Video! Kite flying festival turns disastrous as man swept 40 feet in air

A dramatic video showing a youth swept into the air with a kite in Jaffna area of Sri Lanka has gone viral on social media. The youth reportedly suffered minor injuries. Sri Lanka Tweet shared the full video of the incident. It is said that a kite flying competition was organized here at the time of the accident.

This strange thing happened during this competition. One man, along with the rest of his team, was trying to fly a large kite into the air with the help of a rope. Suddenly, with the rope, he too flew about 40 feet high. The video shows his friends asking him to leave the rope before the large kite began to climb higher. The man was seen clinging to his life for nearly a minute before letting go and falling to the ground.

The person concerned was seriously injured in the accident. The injured is being treated at Point Pedro Hospital. Eyewitnesses said the man was trying to fly a kite with his friends. As the kite began to glide up, the team slowly started to let the rope go, however, one person who tried to bounce, held on to the rope. The kite began to rise quickly and in a split second the man was at least 40 feet above the ground and suspended in the air. A kite flying competition is organized in Jaffna, Sri Lanka on the occasion of Thai Pongal. At this time large kites are flown in the air.