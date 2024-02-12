Viral Video: Lightning Kills Player During Football Match in Indonesia

A tragic incident occurred during a football match between 2 FLO FC Bandung and FBI Subang in Indonesia on Sunday, January 11, when a lightning strike killed a player. The event was captured on camera, and the video quickly went viral on social media platforms.

In the shared video, a footballer can be seen walking on the field, waiting for the ball to pass to him by his team, when suddenly lightning struck him, causing the player to collapse on the field. Other players and fans were shocked upon witnessing the incident.

This happened during a football match in Indonesia 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/JHdzafaUpV — Githii (@githii) February 11, 2024

Reports indicate that the player was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors. Unfortunately, this was not the first such tragic incident during a football match. In December of the previous year, a lightning bolt struck a football pitch during a match in Brazil, resulting in the death of a player while six others were injured.

Similarly, another tragic incident occurred in August 2023, where a young footballer was fatally struck by lightning in Managua, Nicaragua. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.