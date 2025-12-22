Viral Video: Monkey Crashes Riverside Wedding in Rishikesh, Stuns Bride and Groom

A quite riverside wedding turned into chaotic moment after monkey seen intervening the event. This incident is from Rishikesh Uttarakhand were couple were performing wedding rituals. Have you ever seen monkey gate crashing a wedding? recently one video has surfaced on social media and is going viral.

In viral video shared by brut India shows, bride and groom performing rituals and sudden one monkey jumps on them and drops the plate. Later monkeys are seen eating fruits which were kept for wedding rituals. As this video went viral people are seen commenting that monkeys came to bless couple.

Netizens React

One user commented, "that's gonna be one memorable wedding", Another wrote, "This is really a good omen..!! Almighty God has Himself sent His Ambassadors to Bless the Couples.." One user said, "Hanumanji swayam aashirwaad dene pahunch gaye!"