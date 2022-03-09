VIRAL VIDEO! Newborn baby's 'Main Jhukega Nahi' move goes viral

What has been trending on social media for the last few months is Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa's dialogues and hook steps of his great songs. Be it the common man or the celebrity… everyone is making reels on the hook steps of the dialogues and songs of this movie and sharing it on Instagram. Now a video of a newborn baby is going viral on social media, which will make you remember the famous dialogue of 'Pushpa' 'Main Jhukega Nahi'. The baby after birth is captured on camera doing something that matches Allu Arjun's signature style. Seeing this swag of a newborn baby, now people on social media have also become fans of the baby. Everyone is in love with this cute baby.

In this viral clip of a few seconds, a newborn baby is in bed. He is making his movements. But while doing so, the camera captures something that will make you remember the movie Pushpa's hook steps. In the video you can see newborn baby Allu Arjun doing the signature step. In the background of the clip you can hear Pushpa's popular dialogue 'Main Jhukega Nahi'.

This cute video of a newborn baby has been shared on Instagram from an account called giedde. This video of a few seconds is getting a lot of likes on social media. People are sharing it on different platforms. After watching the video, they are also giving their comments on it.

After watching this video, a user commented that his mother seems to have seen Pushpa a little too much. Another user says that this is by far the cutest version of the 'Main Jhukega Nahi' dialogue. Another user says that Pushpa should prepare for the second series of the movie, because the hero has been born. Besides, most of the users are tagging Allu Arjun and inviting him to watch. Overall this video is winning people's hearts.