Viral Video! Separated by partition, two brothers reunite at Kartarpur corridor after 74 years

After the partition of India and Pakistan, many families got separated from each other. Some went to Pakistan and some stayed in India. This alienated many people from close relationships. A viral video showed the remarkable reunion of two brothers who’d been living in separate countries since Partition. The two separated brothers have met after 74 years. When the two brothers met 74 years later, they started crying. The sight of the two of them turning emotional won social media’s heart. A video of the incident is currently going viral.

The two brothers met in the Kartarpur corridor. Habib alias Shela and Siddique were two very young brothers when the country got independence. At the time of India-Pakistan partition, Siddique moved with his family from India to Pakistan, while his elder brother Habib remained in India. Now, 74 years later, the two brothers reunited in the Kartarpur Corridor connecting Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan with India.

A video of Habib and Siddique meeting has surfaced. According to sources, Siddique lives in Faisalabad, Pakistan while Habib alias Shela lives in Punjab. Habib is two years older than Siddique. At the time of partition, Siddique had gone to Phulewala with his mother. After a riot in Bathinda, Siddique and his family had to move to Pakistan.

Now, 74 years later, the two have somehow got to know each other and meet. After the meeting, the two leaders thanked the governments of the two countries. Habib was given free visa free facility from India to Kartarpur Gurdwara, five kilometers away in Pakistan.