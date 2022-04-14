Viral Video: Train passes over girl's body while she tallks on phone

Mobile usage has grown tremendously in the last few years. A video of girl talking on phone while she lies down on track has gone viral on social media. The girl kept talking on phone as the train passed over her.

The 21-second video, which went viral on social media, has shocked people. The video shows a girl lying on the rails. Soon the train passes over the girl's body. After the train left, the girl was found talking to someone on the phone. After the train left, the girl woke up as if nothing had happened. The girl gets up comfortably and starts talking on the phone and climbs on the platform.

The 21-second video, shared on Twitter, has been viewed more than 91,000 times so far. Also, thousands of people have liked this video. Netizens are very annoyed with the negligence of the young lady while talking about the comment section.