Virat Kohli's Puzzled Expression During RR vs RCB Match Goes Viral, Netizens React

Virat Kohli's century dominated headlines during the Indian Premier League match between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 6. The right-hander was RCB's lone warrior, his knock helping them post 183-3 against Rajasthan in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, a key moment came in the 10th over when Kohli reacted with a puzzled expression after the umpire didn't call a wide off Yuzvendra Chahal's delivery that went down the leg side. The image went viral on social media, with netizens calling it a "new meme template."

rozz rozz new meme template pic.twitter.com/qUnwcWc2Ns — jahns (@chickenpuffs_) April 6, 2024

Kohli notched his eighth IPL century against Rajasthan, his 19th match of the 2024 season. The 35-year-old Bengaluru batsman also surpassed the 7,500-run mark in the tournament, becoming the first player to achieve this feat. This milestone solidifies his position as the IPL's leading run-scorer.

Despite challenges for Bengaluru, Kohli has displayed exceptional form this season. He started with a solid 21 against Chennai Super Kings in the opener and followed it up with impactful innings of 77 and an unbeaten 83* against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. His recent contribution of 22 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants showcased his consistency.

Kohli's accomplishments extend beyond the IPL. He recently became the first Indian cricketer to surpass 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. His impressive tally now exceeds 12,200 runs in the format, making him the fifth-highest run-getter globally. Notably, Kohli's loyalty has seen him remain with a single franchise since the IPL's inception in 2008 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru.