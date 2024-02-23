Watch: Bihar Resident Dresses Up Like Lord Hanuman for PM Modi’s Rally in Varanasi

A resident of Bihar’s Begusarai Shrawan Shah dressed up like Lord Hanuman in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sabha in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Friday, February 23.

He said that PM Modi is like Lord Ram to him and he considers himself his devotee Hanuman. BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh is one of the major state to undergo polls in upcomin Lok Sabha elections which is predicted to take palce in March and April.

Watch Video:

Varanasi: Shravan Shah from Bihar's Begusarai dresses up as Lord Hanuman to attend PM Modi’s sabha. pic.twitter.com/ivH8wvGLDX — IANS (@ians_india) February 23, 2024

“...I have come here (Varanasi) from Bihar’s Begusarai in Baba Vishwanath's nagri. Wherever PM Modi's public rallies are held I go there dressed up like this. I go to those rallies because PM Narendra Modi is a messiah for the poor, Dalit, Adivasi, OBC and the entire country...Uttar Pradesh has seen a lot of development,” says Shrawan Shah.

Earlier on Friday, Narendra Modi inaugurated Amul's Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

