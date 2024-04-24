Watch: Bystanders Save Trapped Driver from Burning Car, Video Goes Viral

A man trapped in a car was saved by bystanders prompt action. The video of these accident has gone viral on social media. In this video, some people are seen saving the life of a person trapped in a car. At this time, the entire car seems to be on fire. If the car driver had not been rescued in time, he would have died on the spot.

On Thursday the 18th, an incident occurred at 6:30 pm in St. Paul, Minnesota, USA, as reported by various media outlets. A car crashed on the highway and caught fire, which led to bystanders rushing to the scene. The viral video of the incident shows people attempting to open the car door, with one person even trying to rescue the trapped driver by breaking the window. Despite several attempts, the door wouldn't open, and the person was finally rescued by breaking the glass of the car window.

Social media users praised the promptness of the people who helped rescue the driver in time. According to local police, there were no fatalities in the incident, but the car was completely burnt. The video of the incident was shared on Instagram by an account named Goodnews movement.