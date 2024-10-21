Watch: Fan Proposes at Shreya Ghoshal's Concert, Singer Dedicates Special Song to Couple; Video Goes Viral

A heartwarming moment unfolded at Shreya Ghoshal's concert in Kolkata on Saturday October 19 night, when a man proposed to his girlfriend in front of thousands of fans. The touching proposal, which has since gone viral on social media, was made even more special when Ghoshal dedicated a song to the couple. The incident, shared by X user Oindrila, began when the 40-year-old singer paused her performance after spotting a man holding up a sign that read, "Shreya, you’re my second love." Curious, Ghoshal asked, "Then who’s your first love?" The man pointed to his girlfriend, revealing that he wanted to propose to her.

The couple, identified as Rishi and Antara, were invited by Ghoshal to the front, where she encouraged Rishi to make his proposal count. "Propose karna toh achche se karna (If you’re going to propose, do it properly). You have one chance," she joked, adding that thousands were watching.

With the audience cheering him on, Rishi went down on one knee, and Antara said yes, sparking applause from the crowd. Social media users have praised Ghoshal for her sweet gesture, with one user calling her "a sweetheart."

Later, Ghoshal made the moment even more memorable by dedicating the song "Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai" to the couple. The concert, part of her All Hearts Tour, took place on October 19. Ghoshal will continue the tour with upcoming performances in cities like Chandigarh, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, as well as international stops in Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland.