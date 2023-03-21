Watch: Govt official in Bhopal dies of cardiac arrest while dancing

A government official suddenly collapsed while dancing at an event with his colleagues in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and was later declared dead. Surendra Kumar Dixit, Assistant Director at the Bhopal Postal Circle Office, can be seen dancing to the song 'Bas Aaj Ki Raat Hai Zindagi, Kal Hum Kahan, Tum Kahan...' with his colleagues, when he suddenly fell. A video of the incident shows people around him trying to help the man but to no avail. The video of the event has now gone viral and is being widely shared on social media.

The incident reportedly took place at an event organised by the Postal Department. It hosted the 34th All India Postal Hockey Tournament from March 13 to March 17 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Bhopal. The final match was scheduled for March 17. On the evening of March 16, a cultural programme was organised in the office premises of the department itself. The incident comes just days after the 17-year-old son of the Mahakal Temple’s priest died of a heart attack while performing sword fighting at the temple’s flag ceremony on March 13. A video went viral on social media where Mayank, a student of class 11, can be seen showing off his sword fighting skills.