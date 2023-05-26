Watch: Heated clash between principal and teacher in Bihar school
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 26, 2023 03:28 PM 2023-05-26T15:28:42+5:30 2023-05-26T15:29:31+5:30
In a government school in Patna, Bihar, an alarming incident occurred in front of students. The principal and teachers engaged in a heated argument, resulting in physical fights and verbal abuse. A video capturing the incident has gone viral. The disagreement between the teachers arose from a simple window installation, which is disheartening considering the importance of promoting peace and a friendly environment in schools.
बिहारच्या सरकारी शाळेत मुख्याध्यापिका- शिक्षिकांमध्ये फ्री स्टाईल हाणामारी#Bihar #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/K9tT8bALIA— Lokmat (@lokmat) May 26, 2023
The incident took place in a government school located in the Bihta town of Bihar. The principal, Kanti Kumari, and teacher, Anita Kumari, engaged in a heated altercation over a certain issue. The disagreement escalated to the point where physical violence ensued, with both individuals resorting to kicking, punching, and slapping each other.
Following the incident, a group of individuals intervened and managed to rescue the principal and teacher involved. During this time, a bystander recorded a video of the altercation and subsequently shared it widely, making it go viral.