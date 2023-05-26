Watch: Heated clash between principal and teacher in Bihar school

In a government school in Patna, Bihar, an alarming incident occurred in front of students. The principal and teachers engaged in a heated argument, resulting in physical fights and verbal abuse. A video capturing the incident has gone viral. The disagreement between the teachers arose from a simple window installation, which is disheartening considering the importance of promoting peace and a friendly environment in schools.

The incident took place in a government school located in the Bihta town of Bihar. The principal, Kanti Kumari, and teacher, Anita Kumari, engaged in a heated altercation over a certain issue. The disagreement escalated to the point where physical violence ensued, with both individuals resorting to kicking, punching, and slapping each other.

Following the incident, a group of individuals intervened and managed to rescue the principal and teacher involved. During this time, a bystander recorded a video of the altercation and subsequently shared it widely, making it go viral.