WATCH: Priest Throws Plate of Flowers at Overly Excited Relatives During Wedding Ritual, Video Goes Viral

A viral video showing a priest throwing a plate of flowers at a group of men during a Hindu wedding ritual has captured the attention of social media. The incident occurred during the "saat fere" ceremony, where the bride and groom take seven rounds around the sacred fire.

Kalesh b/w a Pandit ji and Some Guys over throwing Flower during Marriage Ritual's:

pic.twitter.com/qC3vSabKRj — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 26, 2024

The priest, who was supposed to chant holy mantras and bless the couple, became angered when the men, excitedly showering the couple with flowers, accidentally hit him with some of the petals.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @gharkekalesh with the caption: "Kalesh b/w a Pandit ji and Some Guys over throwing Flower during Marriage Rituals." In the footage, the men can be seen tossing flowers from a nearby jute bag toward the bride and groom. After a few flowers hit the priest, he angrily grabbed the flower plate from his hands and threw it toward the men.

The plate struck a man in a white suit, sparking a brief altercation between the two. Meanwhile, the bride and groom appeared confused and shocked by the unexpected turn of events. Relatives were left in disbelief over the ruckus caused by the priest's reaction.

The post has garnered over 2,000 views and has been reposted more than 300 times. The comment section has been filled with reactions, with some users joking that the priest was in "Virat mode," while others appreciated the priest's firm stance.