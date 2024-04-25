WATCH: Pune Man Celebrates Last Day at 'Toxic Job' with Dhols and Dance Outside His Office, Video Goes Viral

A Pune resident's unconventional farewell from a job he described as "toxic" has gone viral on social media. Aniket, a sales associate, marked his last day by celebrating with dhol players and dancing with colleagues in front of his office. A video of the jubilant celebration shows Aniket and his friends enjoying the dhol beats, while his visibly upset supervisor is seen asking them to leave.

Watch Video Here:

The video, shared on Instagram by Aniket's friend Anish Bhagat, explains that Aniket had been with the company for three years and felt disrespected by his manager. Bhagat's caption reads: "I think a lot of you will relate to this. Toxic work culture is prevalent these days. Lack of respect and entitlement are common. Aniket is ready for his next chapter. I hope this story inspires people."

The video posted a few days ago, has garnered over one million views and numerous comments expressing satisfaction and support for Aniket's decision.