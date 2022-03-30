Watch! SUV Runs Over Pedestrian in Delhi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 30, 2022 05:00 PM2022-03-30T17:00:43+5:302022-03-30T17:01:13+5:30
Watch! SUV Runs Over Pedestrian in Delhi
A video of a horrific accident in Delhi has emerged. It shows an SUV driver losing control and rushing the car into a man who was walking on the footpath. The footage was captured by CCTV cameras in the Central Delhi area.
The victim was 39 years old, identified by the police. While after the accident driver ran away from the accidental area and is still missing.
Open in app
Video Shows Horrific Accident In Central Delhi, SUV Runs Over Pedestrian https://t.co/9GpCje85xapic.twitter.com/NTSnWqEg0U— NDTV (@ndtv) March 30, 2022