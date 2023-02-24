Watch: UP man found an unlikely friend in a bird which he rescued, follows him like shadow

If you do a favour for someone and he returns the favour, it is called gratitude. But nowadays, few people are grateful. Dumb animals do not forget the favours done to them. Currently, a video of a similar bird has gone viral on social media.

In UP's Amethi, Mohammad Aarif has a unique best friend- A saras bird which follows Aarif whereever the latter goes. The "Jai-Veeru" bonding was forged after Aarif rescued and treated the bird after it got injured last year. pic.twitter.com/eWzCkWKQOP — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 23, 2023

A man in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has developed an unusual bond with a bird. Mohammad Arif saved this crane a long time ago, and the bird has since followed him everywhere he goes. According to media reports, Arif saved the bird in August 2022, and the bird developed a bond with him. Even though the bird soars through the air, it always returns to Arif at night. Several videos of them wandering around in Amethi have gone viral on social media.