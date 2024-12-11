WATCH: Venomous Cobra Hiding Under Pillow Removed Safely by Expert; Video Goes Viral

Imagine getting ready for bed and suddenly finding the most poisonous snake in the world coming out from under your pillow. This terrifying experience recently happened to someone in Stellenbosch, South Africa, and has sparked a lot of conversation on social media.

A venomous Cape Cobra was discovered hiding under a person's pillow. Fortunately, a professional snake handler was able to safely remove the snake. A video of this intense situation has gone viral, with millions of views. In the footage, snake handler Emil Rossouw is shown carefully extracting the dangerous snake from its hiding place.

Stellenbosch Snake Removals, which posted the video, shared some information about the Cape Cobra in their caption. They mentioned that the snake can be different colors, like black, light brown, and yellow, and often has noticeable scars and a dark stripe near its neck. Also known as the Mole Snake or Black Spitting Cobra, the Cape Cobra is extremely venomous and ranks among the most dangerous snakes in South Africa.

This incident serves as a reminder to remain cautious in areas where such wildlife is prevalent, and the quick response from professional handlers ensured that what could have been a deadly situation was resolved safely.