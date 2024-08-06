WATCH: Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Lookalike Among Protesters in Bangladesh

A striking resemblance to Indian cricket star Virat Kohli emerged amid the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh on Monday. A video circulating on social media shows a man bearing a strong likeness to the cricketer participating in protests against the government.

The lookalike, sporting a cap of the Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bengaluru, was seen chanting slogans alongside demonstrators and even being carried on the shoulders of a fellow protester. The video has quickly gained traction online.

The incident comes a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina traveled to India following her resignation.

Kohli, who are currently in Sri Lanka with the Indian team, made his return to the 50-over format after a nearly 10-month hiatus. His previous ODI appearance was in the World Cup final against Australia last November.

In the series, India is looking to bounce back and win the third ODI to avoid a series defeat. Sri Lanka currently leads 1-0 after winning the second ODI. The first game ended in a tie with both teams scoring 240 runs. In the second match, Sri Lanka posted 240 for 9 and dismissed India for 208.

Sharma has been in strong form, scoring quickfire centuries in both games. He hit a 33-ball fifty in the first game and a 29-ball fifty in the second. Sharma will aim to maintain his performance and help India secure a victory in the series finale.

Earlier in the tour, India achieved a 3-0 whitewash in the T20I series under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav.