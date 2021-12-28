What? Woman born with two uteruses becomes pregnant in both at the same time

Sometimes we hears very strange news but we bet you the following news you are going read is the weirdest news till now.

A Nebraska woman who was born with double uterus has given birth to babies from both uterus at the same time, but the pregnancy didn't well and she lost her one baby, while she have give birth to second one which is the youngest child till now who just born in 22.5 weeks.

Megan Phipps, 24, was born with uterine didelphys a condition in which women develop two uterus, and even gets pregnant in both. But this condition didny affect Megan in her past two pregnancies, which had happened in her right uterus, after which she believed that her left uterus wasn't active.

But at this time she assumed several changes in her body and when she went to doctor she found out she is pregnant with two uterus, unfortunately one of them couldn't survive but the other child Reece, is now the youngest baby born at Bryan Health in Lincoln to survive.

According to Scientific American in every 2000 women, only one woman have this rare condition didelphys, and having two Womb at the same time is oddest which happens in one woman amongst 50 million.