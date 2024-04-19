Who Is Isha Arora? Know Saharanpur's Polling Officer Whose Video Has Gone Viral

In the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, voting is underway on 102 Lok Sabha seats in 21 states. During this time, pictures of many female polling officers are going viral on social media. One of them is Isha Arora, whose video has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Video of Polling Officer Isha Arora:

Who is Saharanpur's Polling officer Isha Arora?

Isha Arora is a polling agent from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. She has been posted for duty in the Saharanpur Lok Sabha elections in the village of Mahari in the Gangoh assembly constituency. A video of her wearing sunglasses and salwar-kameez is circulating on social media websites.

Arora is currently employed with the State Bank of India (SBI) and has come to Uttar Pradesh for Lok Sabha Election duty. Speaking to the news agency ANI, she said, "I think that if you get any duty, you should be punctual, and that's the reason I have assumed my duty on time. Every man and woman should be punctual to let the functioning be smooth."

#WATCH | Saharanpur, UP: Polling Agent Isha Arora says, "I think that if you get any duty, you should be punctual and that's the reason I have assumed my duty on time. Every man and woman should be punctual to let the functioning be smooth."



When asked about her video going viral, she said, "I will say that people should be punctual, and they are; otherwise, conducting such big elections wouldn't have been possible. I didn't get time to watch it (comments) in the video. It's election time, and it was my duty to come on time, hence I was busy. It goes viral due to my punctuality and devotion."