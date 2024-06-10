Wild Animal in Rashtrapati Bhavan? Leopard or Cat Seen During Durga Das Uikey's Oath; Video Goes Viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for the third time after two full terms in which the BJP held a majority in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024. PM Modi now equals former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's record of three consecutive terms.

Special invitees from neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean Region attended the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, unidentified and uninvited guests were caught on camera during the swearing-in ceremony of Union Ministers. This clip concerned social media users, who wondered which wild animal it was—a leopard or a Cat?

Watch Viral Video Here

An animal was seen strolling back in the Rashtrapati Bhavan after MP Durga Das finished the paperwork



~ Some say it was a LEOPARD while others call it some pet animal. Have a look 🐆 pic.twitter.com/owu3ZXacU3 — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) June 10, 2024

In a video shared multiple times on social sites, an animal strolls in the background as MP Durga Das signs the papers after taking the oath. This creates a buzz about the animal's identity, with some saying it is a leopard while others think it is a pet like a cat or dog.

At the Oath-taking ceremony in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, who administered the oaths of office and secrecy to the new Council of Ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thirty cabinet ministers, 36 Ministers of State (MoS), and five MoS with an independent charge from the BJP and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).